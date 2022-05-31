 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lower emissions for a positive future

Letters Stock

In a world of uncertainty and division, is there an action we can all support?

It would need to be fair to all citizens across the entire political and economic spectrum. It would need to be an action that builds hope and diminishes fear. Many people don’t know that such an action exists. Legislation that places a fee on carbon emissions and returns that revenue directly to the people would do it. The return of revenue to the people would offset any increases in fuel and commodity prices.

Lowering greenhouse-gas emissions would increase the likelihood of a positive future. For detailed information and meeting times of a local chapter, please go to the website of Citizens Climate Lobby. If you want to be part of the solution, contact our leaders in national government: Rep. Peter DeFazio, Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and President Biden.

Mark Van Steeter

Corvallis

