An important conversation is beginning to take place as Benton County is gearing up to submit to the voters a $110 million justice improvement program bond that will hit local ballots in May.

For those interested in learning more, please attend the public forum hosted by Benton County on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Benton County Kalapuya Building at 4500 SW Research Way in Corvallis.

This unique event provides the opportunity for all community members to evaluate the importance of the proposed justice system improvement program, and its specific plans for addressing mental health needs, homelessness and other community safety issues.

If you care about the future well-being of our community, I encourage you to attend this informational event as local officials will be present and ready to answer your questions.

Tarsa Weikert

Corvallis