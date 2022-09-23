 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Local news is most critical function

I suppose it’s natural for people who don’t like change to be more vocal than those who are OK with it, as seen in Sunday (Sept. 18) letters about the paper's format changes.

I also prefer reading the funnies in hard-copy. While I think the sports pages are a waste of space, I realize others feel differently.

However, I did notice an uptick in coverage of local news stories last week. Local news is the most critical function of the newspaper, and I will gladly tolerate any number of changes in other items as long as the focus on printing the news remains.

Andrew Gray

Corvallis

