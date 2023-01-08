Letter: Local achievement, diversity sought

In the Jan. 1 letter “Democrats, unions control education,” the writer, Jim Lindsay, claims Democrats and teachers’ unions vehemently opposed any school choice legislation.

That is not so.

Oregon passed an open enrollment law, House Bill 3681, in 2011. It is managed by local school boards, was signed by Democratic Gov. Kitzhaber, and offers excellent school choice where practical. Check it out!

Also, back in the Jurassic when I enrolled at a North Dakota State College, trial enrollment was mandated for any resident high school graduate. Diversity thrived; nearly 7.9% of the student body was not blond!

This open-enrollment policy is essentially accomplished locally by an Oregon State University-Linn-Benton Community College degree partnership program. Easily a model for the nation. Check it out!

Also, more than 80% of colleges won’t require standardized tests for fall 2023 admissions. Instead, local achievement, written essays, activity participation, leadership, enthusiasm and diversity are sought. Yes, diversity! It is essential for eclectic curricula, and graduating classes won’t look like a Republican caucus.

Disenchanted conservatives may want to move to Red Florida and revel in the 145 new bills Gov. DeSantis signed into law. Many rein in instructional methodology, primary curriculum and teachers. But Dick and Jay can’t say gay, teachers are quitting, and 62% poll they may. Check it out!

Also, consider this: What happens in Vegas stays in Oregon. Oregon State 30, Florida 3. While Beavers diligently toil in ponds, Gators stalk victims.

Wayne Spletstoser

Shedd