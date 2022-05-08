Letter: Little girl would still be alive

In my opinion, had it not been for the poor decisions of Judge Thomas McHill, Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish and the Department of Human Services, little Sophia Gasperino would probably be alive today.
Luann Bihun
Corvallis
