Letter: Little girl would still be alive

Letters Stock

In my opinion, had it not been for the poor decisions of Judge Thomas McHill, Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish and the Department of Human Services, little Sophia Gasperino would probably be alive today.

Luann Bihun

Corvallis

 

