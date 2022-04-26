Letter: Listen to life in the wooded buffer

I grew up in Corvallis when 27th ended at "Dixie" Creek, then wild, home to salamanders and riffles.

Ahead was Daffodil Hill, where springtime flowers were prolific at the lower end of today’s Timberhill. I rode horses bareback on Circle, a smooth dirt road, and helped plant our fifth-grade tree when Jefferson opened. The 5-mile loop was narrow, winding, scary when I learned to drive, because it went to nowhere except a make-out spot and McDonald Forest (forbidden).

Ten years ago, after 38 years, I moved to Timberhill, a development that didn’t exist when I left. Many childhood markers were gone, but I fell in love with the neighborhoods that replaced them.

The 40-acre wooded buffer between the Oregon State University forest and homes is a vital link for those who choose not to reach further into the forest, and for many birds.

My simple pleasure is my first cup of coffee on my porch before the sun’s up, listening to sounds from the woods. The owl doesn’t hoot every day, but it’s often enough to make me grateful for him. I love to begin my day as he’s finishing his.

I encourage all interested parties to walk the length of the property. Don’t stop at Goldfinch and presume to have a feel for it. Walk one end to the other, then back. And listen to life in the wooded buffer.

If you appreciate this buffer, support denial of the annexation by contacting your councilperson. Save our open space. Please.

Lynne Ervin

Corvallis

