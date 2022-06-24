Letter: Lions breakfast to return after pause

Let me add to your endorsement for mid-valley summertime events (June 17 editorial, “Celebrating the return of summer events”).

The East Albany Lions Club Lumberjack Breakfast, an Albany tradition since 1957, will return this year after a two-year pause. This will be Americana at its best, July 1 through 4. We will be providing an all-you-can-eat breakfast of fried eggs, sausages, pancakes, coffee, milk and associated frivolity.

Proceeds from the breakfast are used for Lions Sight and Hearing needs in the local and surrounding communities, and in support of many local nonprofit agencies. One of our largest projects is the annual no-cost sight testing of thousands of schoolchildren in mid-valley schools. The East Albany Lions Club is known statewide for its tremendous outreach to enhance the lives of the less fortunate.

Please consider attending; we’ll save a place for you this Independence Day weekend at Timber Linn Park near the Linn County Fairgrounds in Albany.

Charles Mouradian

Albany

