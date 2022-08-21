Letter: Letter to editor was utterly on spot

Re: “Republicans are the backbone of society,” Aug. 14, William Kughn:

Mr. Kughn goes to some effort to describe and establish himself as a fine, upstanding citizen and part of the “backbone of society.”

With that in mind, one must necessarily ask why his head is in the sand regarding what has become of his political party.

Especially since the 1960s, when all the racist Democrats (i.e. “Dixiecrats”) deserted their party and were eagerly scooped up by the Republicans en masse (Republicans were tired of being a minority party) — after all the civil rights legislation of that era. Perhaps Mr. Kughn forgets all that in his zeal to trumpet how a Republican freed the slaves a hundred years earlier.

Robert Corl is utterly spot on in his assessment that the “Republican Party has gone criminal” (Aug. 10). All things considered, it’s difficult to fathom how anyone who considers himself a decent human being can be a member of that party anymore.

They’ve been on this path to where they are today ever since Nixon and his “benign neglect” policy. But that would be another letter that wouldn’t even begin to fit in a letter to the editor.

Bill Halsey

Albany