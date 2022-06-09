Letter: Letter proposes practical steps

Thank you, Phil Plaza, for the most helpful letter (“Take control of children’s safety,” June 3)!

It makes no sense to put most of the focus on gun control to solve school shootings.

Does anyone really think that a law that would ban and confiscate fire arms will bring peace and safety? Most likely only the opposite.

Phil proposes practical steps that are well thought out and would give me confidence if I were leaving a child at a school.

Who will the next shooter be? Likely a loner, high on his drug of choice, brainwashed from hours of shooting games, and yes, with a stockpile of weapons of various kinds. Do you feel comfortable with this administration’s politically motivated virtue signaling to keep our kids safe?

Mitch Baggett

Corvallis

