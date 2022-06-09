 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Letter proposes practical steps

  • 0
Letters Stock

Thank you, Phil Plaza, for the most helpful letter (“Take control of children’s safety,” June 3)!

It makes no sense to put most of the focus on gun control to solve school shootings.

Does anyone really think that a law that would ban and confiscate fire arms will bring peace and safety? Most likely only the opposite.

Phil proposes practical steps that are well thought out and would give me confidence if I were leaving a child at a school.

Who will the next shooter be? Likely a loner, high on his drug of choice, brainwashed from hours of shooting games, and yes, with a stockpile of weapons of various kinds. Do you feel comfortable with this administration’s politically motivated virtue signaling to keep our kids safe?

Mitch Baggett

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News