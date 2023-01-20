Letter: Let's work together to ensure safety

Albany school zones should have fixed speed limits instead of being based on when school is in session.

The current system of varying speed limits can be confusing for drivers and does not take into account the potential for pedestrians outside school hours. By having a fixed speed limit, drivers would know the rules of the road and children would be safer.

In Albany, the current system can be difficult for drivers to navigate. It is not always clear when a school zone is in effect and when it is not, leading to confusion and potential accidents. A fixed speed limit would eliminate this confusion and improve the safety of our community.

Furthermore, basing the speed limit on when school is in session does not consider the possibility of pedestrians outside school hours. Children may still be present outside school hours, whether they are playing at a nearby park or walking to a friend’s house.

A fixed speed limit would ensure that drivers are always aware of the potential for pedestrians and are driving at a safe speed.

I urge the city of Albany to consider this change in order to improve road safety for all. Fixed speed limits in school zones would make the area safer for both drivers and pedestrians. Let’s work together to ensure the safety of our children and community.

Eric Beeler

Albany