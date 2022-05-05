Letter: Let's think about the big picture

“Waterfront dreams?” (front page, April 25). Just what is the goal here? Could some proponent please make the effort to answer the following questions?

Why should spending $16 million to develop the waterfront be a priority when Albany is not willing to spend the $15,000 to $30,000 a year it would take to do the maintenance to control the ivy in its waterfront, parks and natural areas (the Dave Clark Trail, Takena Landing, Bryant Park, Periwinkle Creek), which would maintain/rescue the irreplaceable vegetation that we still sort of hang onto.

(As an adjacent downstream landowner who has spent years, dollars and hours trying to maintain/enhance and preserve the environmental value inherent in the land I am responsible for, only to have it be continually rained on by the invasive seed that is moved from Albany’s parks, by water and birds, I am frankly stumped.)

Given the high cost of housing and prevalence of homelessness, how will that $16 million expenditure help address the priority issues we face as a community?

I am all for investing in our infrastructure, community and natural areas, but please let’s think about the big picture and the long-term impacts that the focus on growth, both economic and population, will have on the quality of life and the environment future generations will inherit.

Peter Kenagy

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0