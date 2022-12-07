Letter: Let's stop trying to control world

Cutting military spending would do a lot toward ending inflation plaguing the U.S. and world economies.

In the 1970s the war in Vietnam was clearly recognized as a major cause of inflation. Economic theory, or maybe the national commitment to maintaining imperial power, has apparently evolved to erase understanding of the negative economic effects of arms production and military contracts.

Military spending is inherently inflationary. Inflation occurs when the growth of money in circulation is faster than the availability of goods and services.

Military spending puts a lot of dollars into circulation: $800 billion in the current budget, or over a trillion if you include additional federal security spending. These dollars go to arms manufacturers, their employee and investors. But they don’t add to goods and services in the civilian economy.

Ideally the result of manufacturing a bomb is the destruction of value somewhere when it is put to use, not the provision of some desired good or service.

Military spending could have a negligible effect on the economy, if it was restrained and if the economy was otherwise healthy. However, in a deindustrialized nation, with ever-expanding global imperial aspirations, military spending is producing the economic suffering Americans experience today.

To control inflation, we must convince Congress to stop the military-industrial-imperial project of trying to control the world.

Mike Beilstein

Corvallis