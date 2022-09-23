 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Let's outlaw disposable diapers

  • 0
Letters Stock

We seem to be worried about what goes in the landfill. Take disposable diapers. Ninety-two percent end in the land fill and take about 500 years to fully decompose.

That's one baby, two years, 6,000 diapers. That is more poo than DC puts out.

Two hundred thousand trees per year die for diapers. Where are the environmental protesters and tree huggers? We all know the answer but will not act, because they make life a little easier.

Cotton diapers can be used about 200 times, then used as rags. If you are truly concerned about the environment, let's outlaw disposable diapers.

Jack Cox

Millersburg

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News