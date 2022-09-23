Letter: Let's outlaw disposable diapers

We seem to be worried about what goes in the landfill. Take disposable diapers. Ninety-two percent end in the land fill and take about 500 years to fully decompose.

That's one baby, two years, 6,000 diapers. That is more poo than DC puts out.

Two hundred thousand trees per year die for diapers. Where are the environmental protesters and tree huggers? We all know the answer but will not act, because they make life a little easier.

Cotton diapers can be used about 200 times, then used as rags. If you are truly concerned about the environment, let's outlaw disposable diapers.

Jack Cox

Millersburg