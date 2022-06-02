Letter: Let's not spend $100 mil on jail

Please, no new jail.

Dr. John Cheng, 52-year-old sport doctor who was the only one killed in the May 15 shooting at Geneva Church in California, confronted and tackled a gunman, allowing other churchgoers to disarm him (from Time Magazine).

On May 24, 19 children, two teachers killed, 15 wounded in Texas, while police waited 90 minutes to face the gunman (from ABC TV news). Last summer three police officers killed a mentally ill man who had only a pocketknife on Ninth Street right here in our little town of Corvallis, firing five shots (reported in GT).

I was a drill sergeant in the U.S. Army. I trained 18-year-olds to use rifles in combat, and Corvallis police are poorly trained. Corvallis police have not changed after the killing. Our problems are exactly the same as those in that small town in Texas with 19 kids and two teachers dead, 15 wounded.

Let’s not spend $100 million on unneeded buildings. Let’s move people to the old Albertsons building, a few trailers, the fairgrounds buildings. We can build later, after we fix what’s wrong: Police need training.

Police are trained only to be killers and shoot because they have automatic weapons! Courts need to fix crimes such as scams, bad rest homes, drunk drivers, gunmen, investment people who take money from 76-year-olds such as me.

Let’s spend $100 million on human resources, not building new jails, courthouses and parking lots.

George Shaw

Corvallis

