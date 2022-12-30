Letter: Let's leave natural gas in the ground

The Corvallis City Council will soon make a decision on changes to the Northwest Natural Gas franchise agreement.

Hopefully the new agreement will stop pipeline extensions in our city.

Natural gas is mostly methane. Its production, distribution and use results in methane and carbon emissions, both significant contributors to global warming. Now the Inflation Reduction Act offers homeowners subsidies to help transition away from natural gas to electricity.

Electricity offers several advantages. First, electricity prices are more stable. Natural gas is shipped around the world, resulting in a product market that is volatile and subject to the whims of autocratic petrostates. Inside the home, electric appliances are a cleaner alternative to natural gas appliances.

Using a natural gas range emits nitrogen dioxide. Studies show that childhood asthma rates are higher in homes using a natural gas cooktop. Even when not in use, gas appliances old and new often leak methane.

With atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations at 415 ppm, a level not seen in 3 million years, we clearly have no time to waste. Let’s leave natural gas in the ground. Your health, the planet’s health and future generations will thank you.

Jim Holm

Corvallis