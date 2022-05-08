Letter: Let's learn how to talk across aisle

I fear for our democracy’s future as we increasingly replace rational, civil discussion of issues of shared importance with vilifying or canceling those of different perspectives.

Media primarily focuses on left or right positions. Most Americans are moderates and seek to hear multiple sides of issues for better understanding: practical solutions, ideas for compromise and facts. Media’s emphasis on extreme viewpoints perpetuates tribalism in our country, which causes division rather than moderate perspectives on how to solve shared problems.

Our educational system needs to refocus on critical thinking, learning how to separate fact from opinion, and living as a good citizen (in addition to teaching reading, math, science and history).

What happened to universities as a place for debate and discussion? The woke culture of bullies, supported by administrators, does not help students learn to think for themselves or professors to encourage respectful debate in class. Students must be taught how to listen to each other and evaluate different viewpoints.

There needs to be open discussion of important issues presented daily in the media, inclusive of moderate perspectives. We can all improve our ability to truly listen to those with whom we disagree and learn how to talk across the aisle through such programs as “Living Room Conversations” and “Braver Angels.” Finally, to learn of media suppressed topics, read the independent Substack writers. All the above can be accessed via Google.

Nancy Haldeman

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0