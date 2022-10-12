Letter: Let's keep Sheriff Michelle Duncan

The sheriff’s contest is about as uneven as I have ever seen.

Sheriff Duncan has more than 2,900 hours of professional education through the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. Jon Raymond: no professional education.

Sheriff Duncan is an Oregon State Sheriff’s Association Command College graduate. Jon Raymond: no command education and no command experience.

Sheriff Duncan has worked up through the ranks. Since 1997, our sheriff has served, among other positions, as a resident patrol deputy, as a narcotics detective, as a patrol sergeant, as a patrol captain, as a public information officer and as an undersheriff. Jon Raymond: For the last several years, has worked patrol.

Sheriff Duncan has a working knowledge of the budget, as well as budget management experience. Jon Raymond: no budget management experience.

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce’s Good Government Council, of which I am a member, interviewed both candidates, with the same questions for each. Sheriff Duncan was hands-down unanimously selected without questions as by far the better candidate for the position.

It’s just too big a jump from patrol to the top law enforcement officer of Linn County.

Let’s keep Sheriff Duncan!

Mike Martin

Albany