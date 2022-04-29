Letter: Let's keep Pat as our commissioner

I’m writing in support of Pat Malone for Benton County commissioner.

I appreciate the hard work and quiet leadership Pat has contributed to our community over the years. Pat has served on a wide-ranging number of boards and commissions, including the Benton County Charter Review Committee, Benton County Law Enforcement Review Committee and the Benton County Bicycle Advisory Committee.

The time spent attending meetings, hearing multiple perspectives, forming policies and spending priorities can be tedious work with long hours, but the results of these efforts have made our county the wonderful place to live that it is.

Importantly, Pat is a resident and farm owner in rural Benton County. Nearly a third of the population in our county lives outside of Corvallis. We have a diverse landscape that includes farms, timber stands, public lands and more. As a fifth-generation Oregonian who owns a family farm in Kings Valley, Pat provides a unique and essential perspective on our board of commissioners.

As someone who worked in rural Benton County, I saw the strengths and struggles families have in places such as Monroe and Blodgett. It’s important that we have someone on our board who understands what it is to be a rural resident.

Pat is a worker who has shown his dedication to our county. We need workers and thinkers who understand the challenges that we face, including homelessness and improving services such as behavioral health to promote the well-being of all of our citizens. Let’s keep Pat as our commissioner.

Andrea Myhre

Corvallis

