Letter: Let's insist on quality of life

As inflation continues, it’s time for corporations to step up, be good patriots and stop price-gouging the American people.

Let’s be clear: No president has created the problem of inflation. Not Brandon Biden and not Donald of Trumpery. And no president can solve it. The solution is that corporate decision-makers must start putting the health and well-being of the American people ahead of the record profits these freakishly greedy folks now command.

They not only continue to raise prices on most things Americans need but now are putting smaller amounts in packages, thereby increasing inflation without having to raise prices.

Perhaps they have all taken their cue from the American medical system, where drug and health insurance companies can charge anything they want, because when you are sick and in pain, you will pay any price to get out of pain and stay alive. You will go into so much debt that you lose your home and live in a car or tent to stay alive.

I urge us all to take action. We can complain to store owners. We can write on corporate websites and tell them to lower their profit margins, lower their prices, and maybe their CEOs could live with just $1 million per year, instead of $5, $10 or $15 million.

We can also ask our legislators and the Department of Justice to step in on our behalf.

Let’s insist on a decent quality of life!

Mark Weiss

Corvallis