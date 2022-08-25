Letter: Let's have patience with each other

I am writing in response to the letter “A Christian spewing hate not Christian” (Aug. 12) from William Reid.

I agree that “Christians” spewing hate are not true Christians. I consider myself to be a born-again, evangelical Christian, meaning I have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and have a personal relationship with Him. However, I am subject to life’s mistakes, like every person on the planet. There are many people who attend church who know about Jesus but don’t know Him on a personal-relationship basis.

It’s unfortunate that not everyone who says they’re Christian really understands what that term really means. To be Christian means to be one who is a follower of Jesus Christ.

When asked about the greatest commandment, Jesus said, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.” Then He added, “The second is like it, Love your neighbor as yourself.” It’s unfortunate, but not everyone who says “I am a Christian” demonstrates that in day-to-day living. But, as someone once said, “Pobody is nerfect.”

It has been pointed out that not everyone who says they are Republican really adheres to the party’s “standards.” You may have heard the term RINO (Republican in Name Only)! Let us have patience with each other and strive to return to the Judeo-Christian principles upon which our country was founded. And please, Mr. Reid, don’t lump all “Christians” into one group, for they are not all the same.

Floyd Bacon

Albany