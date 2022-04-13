Letter: Let's have coffee and talk this over

Jim Moorefield (“The solution isn’t to close community,” April 5) responded to my letter (“We want no more than 45K people,” March 27) about overpopulation, housing and the need for the houseless to have housing. I thank him for doing so.

Jim and I agree we should house the houseless. We also agree that one of the most effective ways of dealing with overpopulation is to improve the social and economic status of women. In the class I teach, I cite research showing the education of women leads to better health, better financial health and smaller families.

But Jim suggests housing development helps create diversity. In fact, development has, thus far, created limits on who can live here. Why? Because developers are in it for the money and create almost exclusively half-million-dollar homes, and that’s a knife to the heart of diversity.

In addition, as the city annexes and allows developers to pave over more land, we destroy the habitats of native species of plants, insects, trees, birds and animals. And without them, we will all die. All of us.

Our constant paving over of land is the surest way to end all life on earth, other than nuclear war.

What we need is to put a moratorium on all development on undeveloped land, and then build up, not out. We can build within empty commercial buildings and on all lands that are already developed.

Thanks again for the civil conversation, Jim. Let’s have coffee sometime and talk this over.

Mark Weiss

Corvallis

