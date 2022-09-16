Letter: Let's fight climate change together

I recently wrote again to Sen. Ron Wyden, expressing my hope that the Biden Administration will work to strengthen ties between the United States and China, and reduce clashes and confrontation.

The Biden Administration has been very critical of the human rights situation in China. There is, of course, still much to do in expanding personal freedom and liberty.

Remember, however, that China has made tremendous achievements during the past 50 years. Included in these achievements is a dramatic increase in the standard of living of the extremely poor, the establishment of public education, a reduction in the illiteracy rate, the installation of public health system, a reduction in child malnutrition and many other accomplishments.

China is now Oregon’s largest export market, with annual exports totaling $7.2 billion in 2019. More than 35,000 jobs in Oregon and just under 1 million jobs nationwide rely upon exports to China. These numbers will continue to grow, as China has 25% of the world’s population, but only 7% of the world’s arid land. This means that China will continue to need agricultural commodities, especially wheat and grass seed from Oregon.

The best way for the United States to help the people of China is not to lecture their government, but to recognize our cultural differences and work toward common goals of improving understanding, friendship, trust, trade, prosperity and achieving lasting world peace. Let’s build bridges, not walls. Let’s protect our environment, fight climate change together, and build blue rivers and green mountains!

Mae Yih

Albany