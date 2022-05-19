Letter: Let's develop tech to replace fuels

Gasoline prices rest squarely on Biden’s shoulders.

When President Biden took office, the average gas price was $2.36 per gallon, and we were energy-independent.

Then in his first few days, he made several executive orders canceling pipelines, ending new leases and imposing restrictions on gas and oil producers.

Last fall, as gas prices rose to around $3.50 per gallon, he touted the leases unused by producers, forgetting to also tell you that producers had to get applications approved to begin drilling, and, due to the restrictions above, it was nearly impossible to get one approved.

By the first of the year, prices were near $4 per gallon. The president began demonizing the industry, suggesting they might be price-gouging. He pushed Iran and Brazil to produce more, and opened our Strategic Petroleum Reserve. In March, with the price about $4.33, he began blaming Russia for the rise in prices.

For good or bad, we rely on the gas and oil industry to power our vehicles, make electricity, heat our homes, move our groceries and make many products. We’d be back in the 1800s without them. There is no reason to try to make them the bad guy.

Simply shutting off the gas pump and using wind, solar panels and battery power is not a plan. Those are just pieces. A one-sided plan won’t work. We need to work together to make a national plan to develop the technology to eventually replace fossil fuels to the extent that we can.

Van Hunsaker

Philomath

