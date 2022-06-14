 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Let's decide who we are as a country

Please watch as much of the Jan. 6 hearing as you can.

Our democracy, or what is left of it, depends on our educated choices. It is already clear that a political coup was attempted on Jan. 6. You and all voters need to decide what kind of country you want to live in … be and stay informed.

The hearings will be broadcast on C-SPAN, ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, PBS and the Fox Business Channel, and streamed on the YouTube channel of the House Select Committee, at 5 p.m. June 15, 16, 21 and 23.

If your heart was in your throat, as mine was, when the Capitol was stormed, your experience will be reviewed, clarified and confirmed. I daily think about what to do in our broken country, so this is the most important thing for this week and beyond.

We are all busy with life … family, sports, our spiritual life, just taking care of business. But don’t let this one pass. It will be historic and educational. Invite the family; young people need to understand, too.

Let us decide who we are as a country.

Susan Hoffman

Corvallis

 

