Letter: Let us bend our moral arc further

One does not need to read Karl Marx to know the essential feature of capitalism is the motive to maximize profits in an economic system where private individuals control the goods and services of society.

The historical connection between profit-driven economies and past oppressive institutions including slavery and colonialism is undeniable, especially when formidable war machines for land conquest and natural resource-grabbing are profitable to financial investors and the imperialistic regimes they support.

Just as Martin Luther King Jr. noted the arc of our moral universe bends toward justice, slavery is now gone from the capitalistic economic model, but the essential feature remains where investors maximize their profits with cheap labor.

Ten percent of the world population, 700 million people, live on less than $2 U.S. a day. In our global economy, some people here think these overseas workers should be happy with those wages. Instead, let us work to bend our moral arc a little bit bigger and farther.

On an unrelated issue, the term “medical management” refers to the treatment plan medical providers work out with their patients to reach the best possible health outcome. One can be skeptical and call the process “an oxymoron,” but if one is unhappy with the care one is receiving, it is most important to seriously discuss the situation with one’s providers.

Better yet, join the Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates to fight the takeover of our health care system by the for-profit medical industrial complex, the ultimate driver of health care capitalism.

Chinh Le

Corvallis