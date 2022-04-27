Letter: Let Sami's energy make Oregon better

Dr. Sami Al-Abdrabbuh connects education to tax equity in housing.

Having served on the Corvallis School Board and a high school teacher, I have watched Sami truly care about our education system, to take care of all students and help them be successful. Sami looks at safety and wellness of where students live and what is needed at home to make them successful. Housing is very difficult to find and afford.

Seeing the differences in buying a home vs. rent made Sami realize our state taxes show a huge discrepancy in tax inequity in housing. Twenty percent of Americans with the lowest incomes pay a state and local tax rate 1½ times higher than the 1% of Americans with the highest incomes (Institution on Taxation and Economic Policy).

Like housing, Sami goes to the bigger issues to deal with the basic concepts of equity for education. Sami will find the true problems in our legislative system so that all families can afford a safe home and allow their children a well-rounded education. Sami is running for office to go after the bigger, more deeply rooted problems with our state.

Sami has been a very successful chair of the Corvallis School Board, taking that knowledge to make differences at the state and national levels. He has so much character for serving others and respecting traditions. I will help let his passion and energy make Oregon and the United States a better and safer place for all families. Join me!

Donna Keim

Corvallis

