Letter: Let readers vote on what they'd like

I read the column in the paper by your senior editor, where she proclaimed wonderful things for the comic section, but when I turned to the funnies — what a disappointment! Patti's right: Bring back “Zits,” “Red and Rover,” “Baby Blues” — they made us readers laugh. “Luanne” used to be funny — it’s certainly not now; and the other panels you’ve inserted are tedious. The “What to Watch” is a total waste of column inches.