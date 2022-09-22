Letter: Let readers vote on what they'd like

I wholeheartedly agree with Patti Cardwell’s letter of Sept. 16 (“No on comic strip changes in paper”).
I read the column in the paper by your senior editor, where she proclaimed wonderful things for the comic section, but when I turned to the funnies — what a disappointment! Patti's right: Bring back “Zits,” “Red and Rover,” “Baby Blues” — they made us readers laugh. “Luanne” used to be funny — it’s certainly not now; and the other panels you’ve inserted are tedious. The “What to Watch” is a total waste of column inches.
Why don’t you let your readers vote on what they’d like to see, and not make arbitrary decisions on our behalf?
Maybe your editors’ time would best be served rooting out misspellings, typos, inaccuracies in reporting, grammatical errors, etc. Jus’ sayin’.
Douglas Bauer
Albany