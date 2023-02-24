Oregon is exceptional in having Congress members who still hold town halls.

Many legislators across the nation have stopped because of uncivil behavior by attendees. Our senators hold yearly town halls in each county.

Sen. Merkley held two town halls in our area on Feb. 11. An estimated 275 people attended the town hall at Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis. U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle joined the senator. About 50 people came to a later town hall at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany.

Sen. Merkley and Rep. Hoyle expressed their distress about our health care system. Merkley said, “We have not one system, but about five or six. I’ll take any path … to a simple, seamless system that any American can access.”

He supports a single-payer system such as Medicare for All. But he unfortunately also supports a “public option.” “Option” implies choice. A public option is a gift to the medical-industrial complex.

High-need, high-cost patients will opt for public programs such as Medicare and Medicaid. Private plans seduce and recruit predictably low-need and low-cost clients. Therefore, the private plans starve and out-compete the public plans.

Merkley and Hoyle answered many questions on many other topics. These included housing, student loans and firefighting. They included technology, Social Security and the role of young people.

Please thank your legislators for holding these democracy-preserving town halls. You can reach them through their websites. The Senate phone is 202-224-3121. The House phone is 202-225-3121.

Mike Huntington

Corvallis