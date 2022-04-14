Letter: Left is soon to cost us freedom

What in the world is happening to America?

Where have “we the people” gone? We once were a people of resolute character. Americans! People quick to face challenges head on, no matter the hard work and self-sacrifice. I grew up proud to be an American citizen, proud of our can-do ingenuity!

We once had common sense that was defined and grounded in a shared culture of faith that told us what worked and what didn’t. Our nation now seems confused and uncertain.

We keep drifting mindlessly down a path of ever-increasing government dependency. Why? America is dying from the inside out.

There’s a pernicious social cancer — many are calling it American Marxism — that’s oozing across this country and very soon will metastasize.

America’s radical left, while sowing seeds of violence, division and unrest, is offering to our nation the very things that communists always offer to the desperate and vulnerable: lies, lies and more lies!

We the sleeping and beleaguered masses are very close to receiving what communist regimes always deliver. On our doorstep waits unspeakable tyranny aimed and ready to destroy America’s liberty and justice for all. It’s time to wake up, America! The liberal agenda we are facing is against every pillar and value the United States has ever been built on.

The extreme left’s unbridled fixation on power, control and Marxist ideology is soon to cost us our freedom and our nation! It’s time to stand up!

Art Hall

Philomath

