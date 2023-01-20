 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Leave clocks set like that forever

Letters Stock

How about a compromise?

End so-called daylight saving time.

On March 12, we all set our clocks 30 minutes ahead and leave them set like that forever.

William Mason

Albany

 

