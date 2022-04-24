Letter: Learn about Selker, you'll vote for him

We need John Selker in Congress.

I wanted to write a nice, positive letter about my great problem-solving, brilliant friend. He’s accomplished a lot as a climate scientist, businessman and professor. He’s been creating and building since he was 10; we need him in Congress. Unfortunately it’s necessary for me to inform the citizenry of facts about the front-runner, Val Hoyle.

This person, a fixture in Oregon politics for the last 13 years, has used her considerable clout as chair of the Rules Committee, and majority leader in the Oregon House, to help kill five ethics-in-government bills backed by the Progressive Party of Oregon. She introduced a bill to gut the open meetings law and another to help lobbyists keep their spending secret. She has received over $1 million from political action committees.

Just a few months ago, she accepted $50,000 from a self-described “fixer” and took the first tranche of $200,000 from the dark-money source known as Web3Forward. What are they buying? She takes money from a pipeline company and then pushes for pipeline approval.

If Val Hoyle wins the primary race because of her unique name recognition among the candidates, Democrats and Progressives in District 4 might see an upset in November when more of her dark-money shenanigans and anti-environmental activities become exposed by her well-funded Republican challenger. In any event, we the people deserve better representation.

Learn about John Selker, and you’ll vote for John.

Robert Burton

Corvallis

