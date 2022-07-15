Letter: Leader is creating division in society

Isn’t it absurd that the current White House president is now challenging the Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade and focusing on murdering babies anytime, anywhere, while ignoring that our country is in dire straits because of decisions to cause high inflation, open borders bringing in thousands of migrants whom we are supporting, rising crime in cities, and liberal attorney judges who let murderers free?

Where are the adults in this country? The real issues are not being addressed. They are out of touch with the people who make this country work. We now have a leader who is creating more discourse and division in our society than ever before. Congress has spent the last five-plus years investigating, subpoenaing hundreds of people and wasting taxpayers’ money, for what?

I’ll bet they don’t even know the price of gasoline, much less even drive anywhere — they are chauffeured or flown everywhere on our dollar. Can anybody out there tell me one positive thing they have done for this country?

Dennis Macrina

Albany