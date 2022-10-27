Letter: LBCC grew during Hamann's tenure

It has been my privilege to be associated with Greg Hamann while serving on the Linn-Benton Community College Foundation Board.

His character and experience make him the best candidate for city councilor for Ward 1.

Greg proved his value to LBCC and the Albany community through collaboration with city leaders, business leaders and civic organizations. LBCC prospered and grew during his administration due to his ability to collaborate with varied interests, and to find common ground to reach solutions to many important issues.

Perhaps above all, Greg treats each person he meets with dignity and respect, a quality too often missing at a time when we seem to be moving further apart.

We owe it to ourselves and our community to elect a person who is educated, thoughtful and compassionate. That person is Greg Hamann.

Dan Bedore

Albany