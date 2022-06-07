Letter: Laws would prevent a sale of a gun

It’s time to call a hypocrite a hypocrite. The National Rifle Association and the Republican Party are a bunch of hypocrites by saying that “Guns don’t kill people, it’s people with mental issues who kill people.”

So why aren’t background checks, the red flag law and/or making 21 the age limit for purchasing guns OK? These laws would help keep guns out of the hands of the angriest people. But noooo, we can’t have those laws, for they would prevent a sale of a gun, and money is more important than people’s lives.

And the $14 million-plus spent on lobbyists could be used to make this country a better place, rather than lining the pockets of politicians. You politicians have turned into a bunch of corrupt, greedy people who won’t hold each other responsible for the horrid actions you have performed, i.e., Trump and friends. And you wonder why we no longer trust the government.

Jane Heida

Albany

