Letter: Law enforcement doesn't support 114

Re: Karen Dolan, “Commonsense gun control is a winning message this election,” Oct. 13:

Ms. Dolan, as well as many gun-grab types, is misled by rumor and inaccurate information. Fact is, guns have no emotion and cannot react in any way. They are lifeless. They cannot do any harm in and of themselves.

The issue here is not guns but criminals. Any of these laws, either in place or proposed, do not affect criminals, as they do not obey or care about any gun laws.

The laws or proposals affect only law-abiding citizens who do not commit crimes or misuse firearms. As a legal gun owner and safety advocate and trainer, I support firearms training. Training already takes place on a regular basis at most gun clubs.

Magazine restrictions and AR-type restrictions will not affect criminals. You are barking up the wrong tree and are uninformed and misled.

Perhaps you should join or visit a local gun club to see how safety and training are accomplished, and then review your comments. Please remember: “It is not the gun but the criminal.”

Restrict or limit legal firearms ownership, and then only criminals will have guns. Then how will you protect your home? When seconds count, police are minutes away. Law enforcement almost unanimously does not support the proposed Measure 114.

The measure is unenforceable, no funding, no training dollars for law enforcement, and certainly making criminals of current law-abiding citizens.

Bill Kughn

Monroe