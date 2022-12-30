Letter: Language and logic don't support it

The Second Amendment reads as follows: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

I believe that the intent of the framers was to acknowledge that the new Republic with its embryonic dreams and minuscule coffers could not support an armed force sufficient to safeguard the entirety of the nation. Hence, states would need to form, organize, and train militias to ensure domestic tranquility and the security of their own borders.

Since the new nation, and most states, were near bankruptcy, it was assumed that “citizen soldiers” would provide their own arms.

I do not believe that the Constitution authorizes every citizen to own and carry arms. It certainly does not authorize them to carry semiautomatic weapons with high-capacity magazines that were developed for war.

As a retired Marine officer, I qualified with, carried and used these weapons. I have seen what they can do. I have no problem with the hunter or recreational shooter who uses a rifle or pistol designed for their particular sport. A bolt-action weapon or a revolver should be sufficient for their needs.

Gun advocates need to quit citing the Second Amendment as justification for their fetish. The language and the logic just do not support it.

Kenneth R. England

Albany