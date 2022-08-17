Letter: Kudos to paper if it prints letter

In the Aug. 12 edition is a cartoon. Someone asks, “What’s new in the classified ads?” and the response is, “That’s classified.”

We love Jeff Stahler’s “Moderately Confused” cartoons that appear on the opinion page. Also on the opinion page, we used to get daily letters to the editor. For about a month or two, the paper has not published daily letters, as you always did. They now appear maybe once a week. Have you stopped publishing our letters? If so, why? Is that “classified?”

I cannot believe no one is writing in. Especially after the Majestic Theatre supervisor was unfairly and ungraciously fired.

There’s plenty to write about in our city, both positives and negatives. Letters are our community conversation that we rely on. With newspaper subscriptions down, you need to know that daily letters make it feel like our community paper, and keep us involved with the paper and each other.

I miss these letters. If the newspaper is choosing to not have daily letters to the editor, please give us an explanation in the paper.

The paper also quit publishing the TV guide without explanation. We rely on the paper to help announce local events, report on local events, and share local stories and our opinions. We need our community paper and community input. Please bring back the letters to the editor on a daily basis in the print paper. Kudos to you if you print this and return our daily voice via letters to the editor.

Mishele Mennett

Corvallis