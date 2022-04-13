Letter: Kudos and thanks to public library

The program they implemented to deliver books to patrons was innovative and so very helpful. This helped people who may not have had other options be able to get reading materials. I know many seniors and others depended on this resource.

I recently visited inside the library again and was amazed to see the big organizing space for gathering materials and to deliver, so I asked an aide how many requests the library meets each month. The answer: Between 200 and 300 requests are met. Think of all those people who have books in hand and a way to beat the boredom of being isolated. Impressive. Kudos and thanks!