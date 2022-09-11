Letter: Kotek will protect students from guns

As a high school student whose entire schooling experience has been in the 21st century, I expect school shootings more than I fear them.

Mass shootings seem like an ordinary fact of life. In stepping back, I realize this is a terrifying mindset. It is past time we fight to prevent gun violence in Oregon.

As speaker of the house, Tina Kotek worked to expand background checks on gun purchases, passed a bipartisan red flag law, and stopped convicted domestic abusers and stalkers from obtaining guns. Tina Kotek is the only gubernatorial candidate who will fight to protect Oregonians from gun violence and tragedy.

Both Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson have “A” ratings from the National Rifle Association. Tina Kotek is the only candidate with the courage to stand up to the NRA to fight for our safety. I, like most students who are living in fear of gun violence, cannot vote yet. Please be a voice for us and vote for Tina Kotek to protect our safety from gun violence.

Katherine Parrish

Corvallis