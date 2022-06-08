Letter: Killing a pre-term fetus justifiable?

If a homicidal maniac shoots and kills 19 elderly people in a nursing home, I doubt it would receive the same visceral revulsion as the shooting of 19 6- to 8-year-olds.

Why? Because protecting the lives of younger generations is more conducive to the well-being of a society than the protection of people who are at the end of life’s path.

One wonders why this same visceral revulsion isn’t universally visited upon the killing of the unborn. Historically, the prevalent view, even at high cost, was the protection of new life. How strange it is that in our day, putting to death these new lives, to the point that some advocate the killing of children beyond birth, is acceptable public policy.

What is the rationale for the belief that killing an 8-year-old is horrifying, but killing a pre-term 8-month fetus is justifiable?

After repeatedly hammering into young men for several decades how despicable they are, is it unexpected that some will snap and commit horrific acts?

Peggy Richner

Millersburg

