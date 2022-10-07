Letter: Keep outdoor dining in downtown

Enjoying wonderful downtown Corvallis, places to eat, so many friends to see at many places enjoying the great vibe we have downtown. The option to eat outside and try to still stay somewhat COVID-19-safer as well. I love it!

But then I hear the city in its bureaucratic wisdom is considering taking away our outdoor dinning options and giving it back to the cars. Boo! The downtown is for people and enjoying the fresh air and wonderful food choices. Please Corvallis city government, make this decision for our health and fresh air. If I was in charge there would be no cars on Second Street at all.