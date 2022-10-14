Letter: Keep Medicare and VA off the market

A response to Richard Hirschi, “Be sure to vote against Measure 111” (Oct. 2):

A free market depends on a buyer and seller, each having knowledge of and choice about the product being sold. Americans lack both when forced to buy health care on the market.

If I face a health care crisis, I probably won’t have a choice of emergency rooms or physicians, even if I’m conscious and alert — no opportunity to comparison-shop or demand a second opinion or another ER. I will be at the seller’s mercy and not a knowledgeable buyer.

Regarding Richard’s concern about the Veterans Affairs health care system, it’s indeed difficult for many veterans to access the system, because the VA has strict, budget-dependent eligibility criteria. But once they qualify, vets will likely get better care than elsewhere. Why?

Because the VA prioritizes 1. Primary and preventive care, reducing the chance of costly emergencies, especially for patients with chronic diseases. 2. A nationally uniform electronic medical record to convey clinical information, rather than the byzantine billing information demanded by the free market. 3. Price negotiation with the drug industry to half the free market rate. These practices keep VA costs lower and health care outcomes better than Medicare and private systems.

Waiting times are sometimes unacceptable but no worse than those outside the VA. Waiting times in our free market system are often months to infinity.

Please treasure our collectivist Medicare and VA systems. Join in the fight to keep them off the market.

Michael Huntington, M.D.

Corvallis