Letter: Keep in mind the old French proverb

You can always be sure of two things: a serpent in paradise, and that serpent trying to convince you that you could be like a god if you saw things the way it does.

Some might observe there to be one paradise with a lot of snakes.

The real problem is how you know anything the snake said will make things better.

Let’s consider the great equalizer of socialism. There are those who would say that socialism assures an equal standing on an economic level for all people. However, there will always be the very rich and the very poor. The only equality will be the wider range of poor and equally oppressed.

Remember, the serpent found fault in paradise. Which should give you a clue that even in paradise nothing is 100% perfect 100% of the time.

Take Oregon, for instance. Beautiful Oregon. Talk about more than one snake in paradise: Kate Brown and Ted Wheeler, both their political careers linked directly to murders, assaults, vandals, arsonists and rioting. Thank God Brown can’t run again, but Wheeler can until Portland comes to.

Midterm elections are only a few days away. We have only two options: Make change for the better, or keep going the same way.

Politics that don’t change for the better eventually die from self-inflicted ignorance.

Keep in mind the French proverb: “What we lose in the flames we will recover from the ashes.”

A more perfect union should be the goal.

Ronald Garnett

Corvallis

