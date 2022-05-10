Letter: Keep Helen, Pat in their present jobs

Why I’m voting for Pat Malone:

I’ve known Helen Higgins since before she joined the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis management.

She is energetic and innovative; she’s done a great job guiding the club through various challenges. However, for Benton County commissioner I am voting for incumbent Pat Malone.

One very important reason I support Pat Malone: He lives in and represents rural Benton County, which makes his service an invaluable complement to the two other commissioners, who are city of Corvallis residents. Nothing can replace Pat’s experience of many years actually living and working in the country, well outside the Corvallis city limits.

Pat’s involvement with rural neighbors, rural issues and rural organizations over many years is a vital resource for the three commissioners as they deal with issues involving Philomath, Kings Valley, Blodgett, Wren and other Benton County communities.

Pat’s skill in working with various groups on varied issues is reflected in his endorsement by many people who are similarly involved: the mayors of Corvallis and Philomath, the Benton County sheriff and the Benton County district attorney, three Corvallis city councilors and three former councilors, and three former Benton County commissioners, among others.

Pat has done a very good job in his first term as a Benton County commissioner. Helen has done a very good job in her tenure as chief executive officer for the Boys & Girls Club. Let’s keep each of them in their present jobs.

Gretchen Morris

Corvallis

