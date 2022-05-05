Letter: Keep Corvallis dance thriving

My name is Megan Skinner, and I am the owner and director of the Corvallis Academy of Ballet and Willamette Apprentice Ballet.

As a Corvallis native and longtime arts educator, I strongly believe that the Corvallis City Council should support full-time workers for Majestic Theatre productions.

I have participated in Majestic Theatre productions since 1995, dancing with CAB and WAB, and now choreographing for the community dance concerts “Making Spirits Bright” and “Terpsichore.” I love to think about my dancing and choreography becoming part of the Majestic’s long, colorful history: from vaudeville house to movie theater, to a wonderful venue for live dance, theater and music.

Arts venues such as the Majestic Theatre bring $72 million into our community each year. Besides the downtown restaurants and bars receiving pre- and post-show business, my ballet studio and the other dance studios in Corvallis have enjoyed increased enrollment when we were able to provide the incentive of performances in the Majestic’s community dance concerts.

I wish that all my students were motivated solely by the desire to perfect their technique in class, but many of them need the motivation of a performance to prepare for. My studio lost students during the pandemic due in part to lack of performance opportunities. If the Majestic Theatre is forced to cut some or all of the annual community dance concerts, I believe that enrollment will drop for all dance studios in Corvallis.

Please, City Council, keep Corvallis dance alive and thriving!

Megan Skinner

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0