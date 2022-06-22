Letter: Justices similar to wild pack of wolves

Thank the Lord somebody leaked information about how corrupt and how political our Supreme Court justices are.

During World War II, Hitler had the troops swear allegiance to him, not their constitution. The same thing is happening today with Donnie Trump. On Jan. 6, 2021, Donnie told the rioting mob to hang Vice President Pence because he stood up for the Constitution of the United States.

In my opinion, this person should be awarded a Medal of Freedom or higher for exposing these justices as pupils for Trump. When former president Donnie Trump says “Jump,” they ask, “How high?” These justices are very similar to a wild pack of wolves doing whatever the dominant leader, Trump, wants them to do.

To quote Abraham Lincoln, “A government of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

Paul Passarge

Albany

