Letter: Just what the cluck is the big deal?

Regarding Joanna Mann’s Sept. 14 article on Foster Farms plans to build three chicken mega-farms: Just who are these henpecked folks who had their feathers ruffled at the Linn County Commissioners meeting?

Do these mother hens think they can raise their hackles and rule the roost?

Their protests are sure to lay an egg, as the mega-farms will bring dozens of jobs to help feather our nests. Now that’s something to crow about.

A little poop in the coop should not have our elected officials walking on eggshells, as those henpecked birds of a feather flock together and declare the sky will be falling if the farms are built.

After all, playing chicken with new jobs in Linn County may cause Foster Farms to fly the coop and leave us with an empty nest.

So let’s all be good eggs and get up with the chickens before more feathers start flying at city hall.

Just what the cluck is the big deal anyhow?

Oscar Newbury

Corvallis