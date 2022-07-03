 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Democrat-Herald is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Western Interlock

Letter: Judge let dealer go for $50,000

  • 0
Letters Stock

Albany has a problem.

On June 24, Kyle Odegard reported in the paper that Corvallis had lost seven people to drug (probably fentanyl) overdose in May alone, matching the total for the last three years. In the same issue, Maddie Pfeifer reported that Albany arrested a Corvallis woman for dealing fentanyl near a school.

Knowing that more than 107,000 people died of drug overdose last year, mostly due to fentanyl, a judge let the dealer go for a $50,000 bail! How many more people have to die because dealers of killer drugs are not kept in jail?

Ronald Coffey

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News