Letter: Judge let dealer go for $50,000

Albany has a problem.
On June 24, Kyle Odegard reported in the paper that Corvallis had lost seven people to drug (probably fentanyl) overdose in May alone, matching the total for the last three years. In the same issue, Maddie Pfeifer reported that Albany arrested a Corvallis woman for dealing fentanyl near a school.
Knowing that more than 107,000 people died of drug overdose last year, mostly due to fentanyl, a judge let the dealer go for a $50,000 bail! How many more people have to die because dealers of killer drugs are not kept in jail?
Ronald Coffey
Corvallis