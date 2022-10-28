Letter: Jon would be truly an elected sheriff

Since Linn County was formed in the 1850s, we have been fortunate to have had a great sheriff’s department.

Many sheriffs have served us well over the last approximately 172 years. During that time, I would venture to say many of the sheriffs didn’t have all the latest degrees and certifications. But what they did have was honestly, integrity and great character, and a desire to serve the citizens of Linn County.

With the backing of a strong sheriff’s department behind them, these sheriffs were able to provide the protection, security and service that Linn County citizens want and deserve. Jon Raymond can and will follow this proud tradition as our next sheriff, a truly elected and not chosen sheriff.

Gene Boshart

Shedd