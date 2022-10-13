Letter: Jon Raymond will serve the community

When our car is running poorly, we seek out a qualified mechanic to fix it.

Citizens can sense something is wrong with the sheriff’s office. We feel it and we see it on our streets. Lack of enforcement, lack of leadership. Sheriff Duncan was appointed undersheriff three months before being appointed sheriff (serving now just nine months as sheriff).

This appointment process has been going on for several decades: a good ole boys’ network of appointing their buddy rather than allowing citizens a vote.

Are we getting the best sheriff, or are we just maintaining the status quo in the sheriff’s office? My experience working at another agency: Problems within a sheriff’s office start at the top and filter through command staff, finally down to line staff.

To fix problems, you need to start at the top. Buddies picking buddies to succeed them fixes nothing; it perpetuates the problems.

Jon Raymond is a cop’s cop: down to earth and honorable, and he wants to serve you, serve the community and fix the problems both in the sheriff’s office and on our streets. The sheriff’s association has faith he will do that; so do I.

Craig Ziegenhagel

Albany